WEST BEND
Wayne J. Weyers
Sept. 7, 1939 — Feb. 12, 2021
Wayne J. Weyers of West Bend passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 81. Wayne was born September 7, 1939 in Kimberly to Jacob and Elizabeth (Hietpas) Weyers. He attended Holy Name school and graduated from Kimberly High School in 1958. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon honorable discharge, he attended school in MN for drafting. He returned home to work for Valley Iron Works.
In 1963 he moved to West Bend in search of a lifelong career. He landed his dream job at Modern Equipment Company in Port Washington and worked there until his retirement in 2003. He married Shirley Schumann in 1964 and they had two wonderful children, Steve and Brenda. Wayne was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
He was a collector, but clearly his favorite hobby was coin collecting. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage fishing, boating, and just relaxing. He loved watching NASCAR, the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers, as well as spent many hours cheering at all the different sports and activities of his grandkids.
He will be sadly missed by his children: Steve (Heidi) Weyers and Brenda (Jeff) Gonzalez; five grandchildren: Adam (special friend Michelle), Collin (special friend Shannon) and Austin Weyers; Elizabeth and Alex Gonzalez; and the dogs he loved – Oliver and Scooby. He is further survived by his sister Waneta (Ron) Van Boxtel; sister-in-law Anita Weyers; the Friday Night Fish Crew; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Dennis Thome, brother Eugene “Gene” and sister-in-law Elizabeth “Betty” Weyers, brother Merlin “Merle” Weyers, niece Jeanne Gjerald; and twin nephews John and Joseph Weyers.
Services will be held in the Spring in Kimberly. Memorials in Wayne’s name can be made to the Washington County Humane Society or Holy Angels Catholic Church – West Bend.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.