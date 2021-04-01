Wayne Joseph Houpt
Wayne J. Houpt, 82, of Random Lake, was welcomed home to his heavenly father on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was reunited with his son Scott, who preceded him in death in 2018. Wayne was a loving and devoted husband to his bride of 59 years, Joan (nee Puerling). He was a devoted father to his children: Sandy (Jeff) Rath, Mary Beth (Jeff) Weber, Joe (Kathryn) Houpt, and Nancy Houpt. His 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Brian (Heidi), Steven, Corey, Andrea, Ryan, Megan, Aaron, Jordan, Keegan, Sawyer, and Payton, will miss their grandfather who was always their biggest cheerleader for all their endeavors. He loved their random visits, phone calls, and their fur-babies. Wayne was also a great-grandpa to Paige, Ichabod and Annabella.
Wayne leaves behind his sisters, Faye (Dennis) Stork, Pat (Jerry) Strigel, and Jane Winters; along with his in-laws: Peter Puerling, Paul (Pat) Puerling, Phil (Ellen) Puerling; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Wayne started his business venture with Wayne’s Auto Body in Saukville in 1962. As his business grew, he opened a used car lot, then moved to Grafton and established Suburban Motors of Grafton, Inc. In 1975 he brought on the Harley-Davidson line, and in 1985 he moved to its current location in Thiensville.
Wayne worked hard throughout his life, growing Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Thiensville to become one of the top dealers in the country. In his early days, Wayne was known to take in trade; cows, dental work, taco wagons, boats, basically anything he could to help someone get into their new vehicle. This earned him the tag, “The Famous Wheeler Dealer.” In 1998, he fulfilled another one of his dreams and opened Wayne’s Drive-In in Cedarburg. His family members were fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside him in one or more of his many business ventures as these were always memorable experiences.
Wayne has also been known to anonymously support others in achieving their dreams of business ownership.
Wayne will forever be remembered for his kindness, generosity and entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.
He was always quick to share a story, memory, or educational moment to anyone with time and an ear.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, at Our Lady of the Lakes – St. Mary Chapel, 300 Butler St., Random Lake. Father Gideon Buya will preside. The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 5, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington from 3-8 p.m.
Wayne’s family would like to thank family and friends for their prayers, notes, and memories of him throughout the past several months. We especially would like to thank Sharon Richardson Hospice Center, Rhonda, Kathy, Kim, Amanda, and Nancy. Also, thank you to Laurie for her kindness and care of Wayne these past weeks. Special thanks to our Suburban Motors H-D, and Wayne’s Drive-In families for their continued prayers and support.
In lieu of flowers, in the spirit of Wayne’s generosity, please pay it forward with a random act of kindness.
As Wayne would say, “Let’s pull a Hank Snow and move on.”
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.