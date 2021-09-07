Wayne P. Kokta
Wayne P. Kokta was Born into eternal life on August 28, 2021. He was married to his beloved wife, Cynthia (nee Zahn), for 47 blessed years.
Wayne was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family at Plum Lake in Sayner. He was a true family man who especially cherished moments with his precious grandchildren.
In his youth, Wayne played on the first Milwaukee Kickers soccer team. His love of sports and family led him to coach his children’s soccer and baseball teams, and he also served as a Cub Scout leader.
Wayne retired in 2018 after a long career as the transportation manager at Dawes Rigging and Crane Rental/DST Inc. He was also a longtime member of the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons: Paul (Emilie), Mark (Heidi) and Michael (Kathryn); and grandchildren: Kaia, Gabriel, Sayner, Emre, Nicholas and Marc Anthony. He is also survived by his mother, Sophie Kokta; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Zahn; brothers, Gary (Patricia), Greg (Jill), Bill (Eileen), and John (Pat); as well as many family members and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Alois Kokta, and his father-in-law, Leslie Zahn.
Wayne’s family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. James Thomas and Yee Lan Wong, PA-C at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin for their compassionate care. Many thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at Horizon Home Care & Hospice in Mequon.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., in Cedarburg at 6:00 p.m. Celebration of life will follow the service at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Expo Center, W67-N890 Washington Ave., also in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Wayne’s memory to one of the following organizations would be greatly appreciated: Balance, Inc., https://balanceinc.networkforgood.com, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for persons with developmental disabilities; PanCAN, https://www.pancan.org Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or First Immanuel Lutheran Church, https://www.filministries.org/giving/.
Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences please visit www.muellerfunerahome.com.