Wayne T. Bielein, 77
Wayne Thomas Bienlein, fondly known as “Butch” by family, and “Beaner” by friends, was born to eternal life on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Wayne was born in Port Washington on July 7, 1944, to George and Grace Bienlein. Wayne grew up on his family dairy farm in Grafton, and spent his adult years residing at and caring for his family home. A graduate of Grafton High School, Wayne went on to pursue his passion of carpentry, by starting a small business and working on remodeling projects throughout the community, both commercially and residentially.
Wayne was a strong and caring man, and was always willing to help friends and family, or to learn something new. Wayne will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle spirit.
Wayne is survived by his long-time partner, Katie Thelen. Nephews: Troy Curd (Stacie Emerich) and Mark Curd (Amy Wiebe), and great-niece Cassaundra Nichelson (Curd). Further survived by brother-in-law Tom Curd, and extended Thelen family. Wayne is preceded in passing by his parents, George and Grace, and sister Sharon Curd. With respect to Wayne’s wishes, a private family gathering to take place in honor and loving memory of Butch. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Bienlein family.