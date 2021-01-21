Willard Frank Riemer, 80
Willard Frank Riemer was carried into eternal life on January 19, 2021 at 80 years old.
Born on his family-owned dairy farm in Mequon on November 8, 1940, Willard was welcomed into this world by his parents, Werner and Alma (nee Klug) Riemer. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Freistadt, with which he was a lifelong member and served as church president, choir member, and held many other board positions.
On August 17, 1963, Willard married the love of his life and best friend, Loretta (nee Boehlke) at David Star Ev. Lutheran Church in Kirchhayn. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Jayne and Julie, and further blessed with four grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Willard took an active role in the lives of both his children and grandchildren, taking immense pride in the people they have become.
The most important things in Willard’s life were faith, family, friendship, and, of course, flowers.
He found his passion for flowers at a very young age, making his first corsage by 7 years old. After graduating Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1958, he pursued this passion at the floral design school in Chicago, IL. He opened his own floral shop, Riemer’s Flowers, on January 1, 1966, in Thiensville. Even after he retired the business in July 2020, Willard could not give up his passion and continued working with flowers at Flower Source in Germantown.
Throughout his career, he found delight in simply talking to his customers, sharing the joys and sorrows of his customers’ lives. He was a legend for remembering names, dates, and details for all his dear customers. As Willard said, he never worked a day in his life.
Willard is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Loretta. He was a dear father to Jayne (Shahid) Riemer-Chishty and Julie (Steven) Wellenstein and dear grandfather to Sydney, Alec, and Britta Wellenstein and Sarina Chishty. Willard did all he could to come to his children’s and grandchildren’s life events. Willard had four beloved siblings, Kenneth (Elaine) Riemer, late Marilyn (the Rev. Daniel and Ingrid) Pautz, Priscilla (late Kenneth) Smith, and Delbert (Diane) Riemer, as well as cherished in-laws, Ronald (Janice) Boehlke, Harold (Carole) Boehlke, and Delbert (Jean) Boehlke. Further surviving Willard are his countless cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom he profoundly loved.
Willard loved people. Willard loved life. Willard believed in God’s plan. Faith was the foundation on which his life was built.
Memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family viewing and service will be held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral service. If you would like to attend the funeral service VIRTUALLY, please go to www.muellerfuneralhome.com to download the link to the Willard F. Riemer Funeral Service which will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
For more information, call 262-377-0380.