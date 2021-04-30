William ‘Bill’ C. Gauger
Oct. 24, 1942 - April 28, 2021
William “Bill” C. Gauger was called to join his wife, Marlene, in their eternal resting place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 78. Bill was born on October 24, 1942, in Milwaukee to Alvin Charles Gauger and Pearl (Kiehnau). He grew up in Rockfield being the second of three boys.
Bill graduated from Germantown High School in 1961. After dating his future bride, Marlene (Kannenberg), they were married on August 25, 1962. In April of 1963 he began a long career as a forklift operator at Mercury Marine. He started at the Cedarburg plant and eventually transferred to the facility in Fond du Lac when the Cedarburg plant closed. Upon his retirement, they enjoyed taking cruises to Hawaii and Alaska.
Bill and Marlene were blessed with two daughters and liked to take them on trips in their camper around Wisconsin. He enjoyed playing bocce ball on summer days and spending time gathered for a meal with family and friends. His love of cards was matched only by his mother where he picked up a skill that few could contest. You would find him often playing sheepshead or cribbage most times at the Jackson Community Center and VFW hall in West Bend with his friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents, Alvin and Pearl Gauger; and his brother David.
Bill is survived by his children, LeAnn (Gary) Woltersdorf, Lila (Thom) Johnson; grandchildren Nycole (Andy) Schneider, Tripp (Sam) Woltersdorf, Mitchell and Tatum Johnson; along with his great-granddaughter Riley Schneider and brother Charles (Judy) Gauger.
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles.” (Isaiah 40:31)
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Robert Hein and Richard Lauersdorf presiding. Livestream of the service will be at 11:00 a.m. at www.goodshepherdwels.org/funeral.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
Thank you to all the staff at Jackson Crossings and caregivers from Brigton Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.