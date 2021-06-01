WEST BEND
William David Wuebben
Aug. 1, 1942 — May 26, 2021
William David Wuebben, on a warm and sunny Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in West Bend, passed peacefully through the Lord’s eternal gates, at the age of 78. He was born on August 1, 1942 in Hancock, MI, to William and Martha (nee Hiltunen) Wuebben. Having grown up in Dollar Bay, MI, Bill, a very proud “Yooper,” migrated south in Wisconsin after high school, attending Northland College in Ashland, majoring in history and physical education. Bill went on to receive a master’s degree from UW-LaCrosse while teaching in Wonewoc. Eventually he moved on from the Wonewoc School District to teach physical education and health in the Kewaskum School District for 35 years where he retired.
Bill married the love of his life, Coralie “Corey” (nee Kohl) on May 3, 1975, in Kewaskum.
Outside of teaching and spending time with family, Bill could be easily found at Hon-E-Kor Country Club in Kewaskum, where he enjoyed spending time playing golf and hanging out with friends. For many years Bill proudly ran the Tuesday night men’s league and was also one of the original members in the Sunday morning tavern league at HEK. Bill suffered a debilitating stroke in 2009, which robbed him of one of the greatest joys in his life — a daily round of golf. He enjoyed a good game of sheepshead and YMCA visits as well.
Bill is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Corey; two sons, Theodore “Ted” and Kent (Kersten); grandchildren, Alexa, Kabel, Kaitlin, Kennedy and Reed; brother-inlaw Kim (Mary) Kohl; dear nephew, Bill (Jennifer) McBride from Chicago.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bonnie (Gene) McBride; and his parents-in-law, Jerome (Virginia nee Berend) Kohl.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eighth Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at church on Thursday, June 3, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Interment of cremains will be next day at Holy Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to charity of choice.
Bill was a kind and gentle man, loved by all.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.