GREENFIELD
William F. Chimka
“Bill Taylor”
Sept. 30, 1938 - Aug. 28, 2021
William Chimka, known to his many radio listeners as Bill Taylor, passed away Saturday at age 82. He was preceded in death by his mother Agnes, father William, Sr., stepfather Henry Bloedel, wife Jeannie and son Guy. He is survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Bill was born in Milwaukee in 1938. He was proud graduate of Pulaksi High School and Northwestern University. He worked in radio broadcasting as an announcer, newscaster, “Top 40” disc jockey and “Oldies” show host from the early 1960s until shortly before his death. Locally, he worked at WOKY, WRIT, WEMP, WMIL, WZTR and at stations in Waupun, Horicon, Racine, Hartford and Oshkosh. Nationally, he was on the air in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Houston, Phoenix and Denver, as well as other cities.
Bill especially loved the music of the 1960s. Back in the day, he was M.C. for concerts by the Dave Clark Five, Four Seasons, Drifters, Legends, Freddy Cannon and many other artists. Often, singers and other celebrities would stop by to be interviewed on his programs. Listeners also loved his “Grandma Buscha” character and other alter ego personalities that he created for his shows. His impersonation of President John F. Kennedy was a local favorite.
Bill also performed stand-up comedy in clubs and on ABC T.V.’s late-night Joey Bishop Show in 1967. He toured internationally with ragtime pianist Fred Finn and his Mickey Finn Show and recorded a comedy album for Era records in Los Angeles. In spite of life’s hardships, Bill never lost his sense of humor, his passion for radio or his desire to make others happy.
A graveside service for Bill will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, 2405 W. Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Friday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For further information please call 262-827-0659, or visit the website www.churchandchapel.com for directions.