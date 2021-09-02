William Helm, 89
Mr. William Helm, of Kirchhayn, Town of Jackson, passed away surrounded by his loving family in the evening hours of Monday, February 3, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, N60-W6047 Columbia Road, Cedarburg, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Pastor Brent Halverson will preside over the service. A time of fellowship with family and friends will take place in the church hall immediately following the memorial service.
A private committal service was previously held at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
Memorials are suggested to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or the Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288.
Memorials are suggested to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or the Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288.