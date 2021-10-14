William J. Rausch, 67
William “Bill” Rausch, age 67 years, of Thiensville passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born July 27, 1954, in Port Washington, son of Kathleen “Pat” Rausch and the late William F. Rausch. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Homestead High School in Mequon. On May 19, 1979, he married Mary Kieffer at St. Cecelia Church in Thiensville.
Bill was retired from Ozaukee County Parks Department where he worked for over 40 years. He was a member of the Thiensville Fire Department, reaching the rank of assistant fire chief. He was currently an honorary member of the Thiensville Fire Dept. Corporation. Survivors include his wife, Mary; his mother, Kathleen “Pat” Rausch; two brothers, Peter (Laurie) Rausch of Cedarburg and Frederick (Carol) Rausch of Milwaukee; and his sister, JoAnn (Daniel) Schulteis of Thiensville; 5 sisters-in-law, Judy Erdmann, Marsha Preston, Ellen (Tom) Ziegler, Edie Sabec and Cheryl (the late Jeff) Kieffer; his brother-in-law Bud Kieffer; his aunt Rosemary Schorse; nieces and nephews: Heath, Sean, Nick, Ben, Cody, Katie, Steven, Nic, Amy, Clark, Maddie and Amber; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father in 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 18, 6 p.m.
at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Visitation will be at the church Monday from 4-6 p.m. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital are appreciated.
