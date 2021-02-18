William M. ‘Bill’ Bailey, 86
William M. “Bill” Bailey, 86, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend on February 14, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1934, in Decatur, IL, to the late Wilda M. (Baldwin) Bailey and William A. Bailey.
Bill attended Millikin University and graduated from the University of Illinois. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an industrial designer with Everbrite, Greenfield. Bill also worked for Mayer in Grafton, and the Thomas A. Schutz Company in Morton Grove, IL, for many years. He is best known for his creation of animated point-of-purchase displays, some of which hold U.S. Patents.
Bill and close friend, Bill Baron, of Taos, New Mexico, created the Original Baron & Bailey Light Circus, which was exhibited in 1968 at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art.
He was a charter member of the Antique Phonograph Society and actively involved in buying, selling and repairing horn type phonographs. He also had a love for photography, bird watching and his Bichon Frise dog, Blossom. He is remembered as a sweet, patient, gentle-hearted, quick-witted, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Diana (nee Ostermann) of Cedarburg. Bill and Diana have been residents of Cedarburg for the past 43 years. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael of Dallas, TX, and loving mother-in-law, Emily Ostermann of Sheboygan. He is also survived by his daughter Allison (Sean) Mullen and their children, Cole, Lucas and Alex of Derry, PA; as well as sister-in-law Gilda Becker of Sheboygan; nieces Sandra (Sam) Boutwell of Ashland, Liz Bailey of San Antonio, TX, Tisha White of North Carolina; and nephew David Bailey of San Antonio, TX.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Antique Phonograph Society https://www.antiquephono.org/donations/.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.