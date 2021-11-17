William R. ‘Bill’ Meier
William R. “Bill” Meier passed away on November 14, 2021 at the age of 99 years. He was born in Eau Claire on May 27, 1922 to William F. and LaVerne M. (Hastie) Meier. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School. After graduation, he spent two years at the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire. His education was interrupted by World War II, and he enlisted in the United States reserve program in 1942 and was called to active duty in early 1943. After months in officer’s training, he became a bombardier, and was assigned to a crew in B-17 heavy bombers. His station was in England with the Eighth Air Force. He finished his tour as a first lieutenant on VE Day, May 7, 1945 with 28 missions. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air medal and other campaign awards.
After the war, he finished his college career at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He earned a BBA degree in accounting. He met his college sweetheart, Marjorie Boerner, also a UW graduate, and they were married on Flag Day, June 14, 1947.
The Wisconsin Telephone Company in Milwaukee hired him as a supervisor in their accounting department where he stayed for 6 years. Then in 1953, Bill joined the B. C. Ziegler Company in West Bend, working in the acquisition and underwriting department. He was associated with the Company for nearly 40 years. He retired as a senior vice president and director.
Bill enjoyed spending time traveling with his family, including numerous Elder Hostels with his wife. He played tennis, golfed into his 90s, was an avid Badgers and Packers fan, read many books, and loved the challenge of a good crossword puzzle.
Bill was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Bend noon Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), West Bend Country Club, Eighth Air Force Historical Society, and other volunteer organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Elayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Marjorie; daughter Virginia of Madison; son Bradley (Stacey) of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter Bonnie (John) Bennett of Charleston, South Carolina; grandson Brian (Julie) Meier of Atlanta, Georgia; and 3 great-grandsons.
There will be a private family service at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, followed by interment in Washington County Memorial Park on November 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s name to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 140 N. 7th Ave. in West Bend; Cedar Community Foundation 113 Cedar Ridge Dr. in West Bend; or the West Bend Community Memorial Library, 630 Poplar St.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.