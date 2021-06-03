William R. Blatz, 80
William R. Blatz, age 80, passed into Jesus’ loving embrace on May 29, 2021, surrounded by family.
Bill was born on January 7, 1941, son of the late Elizabeth (nee Bassett) and Gustave Blatz, Jr. He graduated Shorewood High School in 1959, and enlisted in the Air Force in 1961. He later earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and became a master at selling. You name it, he probably sold it!
On September 3, 1966, he married Mary Jo (nee Van Thiel), and they settled in Mequon.
While he loved fishing and golfing, his deepest love was to share the word of God with all. Bill was a true servant, always quick to give his time, love and support to help anyone in need. He has been involved in many Christian faith-based organizations and ministries. Too many to count!
He has been a friend of Bill W. for decades. He was very proud of his 50-year coin.
Bill was loved by so many. His legacy will surely live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him. In Bill’s own words: PUSH: Pray Until Something Happens, and FAITH: Fantastic Adventures In Trusting Him.
Bill was beloved husband of Mary Jo for over 54 years, and dearly cherished father of Lisa (Stuart) Denmark, William (Teresa nee Echtner), Mary Lee (Drew) Odem and Theresa Long; loving grandpa, “Boppa,” of Tyler Denmark, Adam and David Blatz, and Amanda and Katelyn Odem; and treasured friend and “adopted father” of Russ Lane. He was preceded in death by his dear brother Stephen Blatz. He is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation is on Saturday June 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m., at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, followed by Mass of Christian burial with military honors at 2:00 p.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Mass can livestreamed at www.lumenchristiparish.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Doctors Without Borders appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home — Mequon serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com or call 262-241-8085.