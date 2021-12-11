TOWN OF OSCEOLA
William T. Benson, III
May 24, 1942 — Dec. 8, 2021
William T. Benson, III, 79, of the Town of Osceola was called home to his Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac. He was born on May 24, 1942, the son of William and Adela (nee Pieper) Benson, Jr. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. On April 17, 1971, Bill married Judith F. Baumhardt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport. Bill ran Benson’s Campground for a number of years and also drove truck for Poch Trucking before he purchased and ran Benson’s Holiday Hide-A-Way Resort at the north end of Long Lake. Bill was a member of the Campbellsport VFW Post #8339 and served as a supervisor and town chairman for the Town of Osceola. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served in various capacities on the church council. Bill enjoyed his vacations; cruises with Judy and Disney World with the family. He played in a sheepshead league at the bar and especially loved his pontoon rides on Long Lake with family and beloved granddaughters.
Survivors include his daughter Jill C. Chapin; son William Benson, IV; granddaughters Kathryn Chapin (fiancé AJ White), Gabryel Chapin, Grace Benson and Madelyn Benson; great-granddaughter Sommer White; brothers Loren (Nancy) Benson and Charlie (Cheryl) Benson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Susan and Stanley Immel, Roger and Diane Baumhardt, William Baumhardt, Richard Baumhardt, Joan Baumhardt, Ronnie and Debbie Baumhardt and Ann and Dan Sabish; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy, on July 22, 2007; sister-in-law Patricia (Robert) Wietor and brother-in-law David Baumhardt.
The family extends a special thank-you to the staff of 5 South at St. Agnes Hospital and their family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Private family service will be held Friday, December 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee (W494 Elm St. Campbellsport). The Rev. Robert Oberg will officiate and burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
A public celebration will be held this summer at Benson’s Holiday Hide-A-Way Resort.
“Keep looking Up” Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.