Town of Barton
William W. Zingsheim
May 25, 1958 - March 5, 2021
William W. Zingsheim of the Town of Barton died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home at the age of 62 years. He was born on May 25, 1958, in West Bend to the late Celestine (nee Peters) and Willard Zingsheim.
On August 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Janet Ostrander at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Addison. Together, they raised two children, Michelle and Michael.
Bill loved the outdoors and working with his hands. He took great pride in everything he did, from mowing the lawn, to caring for his family to riding his Harley. Above all else, he cherished his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Janet; two children: Michelle (Bradley Londo) of West Bend and Michael of West Bend; three grandchildren: Michael Parker, Tanner Wiedmeyer and Skylar Londo; three sisters: Geraldine (Richard) Sabish of Campbellsport, Patricia (Gordon) Rosenthal of West Bend and Katherine (Richard) Diels of Mayville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Anthony Bakes of Henderson, NV, Nancy Nehrbass of Campbellsport, Sue (Keith) Polster of Theresa, Karen (Dave) Jungmann of West Bend and William (Tracy) Ostrander of Campbellsport; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Bakes.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 10 until 11:45 a.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St. in West Bend, with memorial services to follow at 12 noon.
Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.