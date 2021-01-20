Wilma Gertrude Otte
Sept. 20, 1927 - Jan. 16, 2021
Wilma G. Otte (nee Pieper), age 93, passed away on January 16, 2021. She was born to August L. and Ida (nee Leitzke) and raised in Hustisford. She graduated from Hustisford High School Class of 1945. On August 5, 1950, she married Dale A. Otte.
She loved playing cards, putting together puzzles and doing crossword puzzles. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Wilma was a resident of Slinger and a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
Wilma is survived by her six children: Dean (Deb), Drew (Mary Pat), David (Diane
Tolfa), Dawn (Tom) Luken, Dori (Pete) McCourt and Daryl; her 13 grandchildren: Julia Otte, Ryan Otte, Troy (Sonia) Otte, Jill (Jeff) Baker, Beth (Mike) Behnke, Eileen (Dan) Lichter, Tim (Rebekah) Luken, David (Jen) Luken, Tony (Erica) Rodd, Spencer Hikade, Sabrina Hikade, Katie (Andrew) Velic and Kayla Otte; 11 great-grandchildren: Kellen, Leo, Bailey, Augie, Finnegan, Carson, Ellie, Lucy, Chloe, Micah and Samuel. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law: Marles Pieper and Mabel Pieper; many nieces, nephews and other dear friends.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brothers Bill, Harold and Wallace Pieper; and her sister, Verna Lechner.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to her dear friend Jay Kenkel.
A funeral service for Wilma will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger) with the Rev. Benjamin Golisch presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Slinger.
Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Slinger are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.