WEST BEND
Winifred H. Martinez
Jan. 15, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2021
Winifred H. Martinez, age 82 of West Bend died peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Kathy Hospice. She was born January 15, 1939, in Kewaskum to Raymond and Frona (nee Garbisch) Justman.
On February 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Nick Martinez in Barton. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2017.
Winnie worked at Regal Ware for 35 years. She loved spending time with her family having cookouts, celebrating birthdays and holidays. She also enjoyed going to rummage sales and shopping with her best friend, Suzie Otten.
Winnie is survived by her nine children: Tom (Veronica) of Glendale, AZ, Jeff of Kewaskum, Cliff (Nami) of El Cajon, CA, Laura (Hector) Ovalle of West Bend, Calvin of Slinger, Michael of Fillmore, Barbara (Randy) Brockman of West Bend, Dennis of Green Bay and Denise (Brian) Roethle of West Bend; 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Gail Carlson of West Bend, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frona Justman, and her husband, Nick Martinez.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. The family will greet visitors at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial of the urn will take place in spring in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guest book, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.