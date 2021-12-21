WEST BEND
Winona Jepertinger/Gay Cakanic
Dec. 22, 1949 - June 29, 2021
Happy Birthday in Heaven mom/grammy.
Winona Jepertinger/Gay Cakanic left this earth unexpectedly on June 29, 2021, at the age of 71.
Winona Gay Jepertinger was born December 22, 1949, to Robert and Ellen Jepertinger, who owned a grocery store in Milwaukee, where she grew up. Winona was in dance and ballet at a young age and that’s were her love of music began. The ‘50s and Elvis music were her favorite.
She became a USO girl for the troops where she met and married Steve Cakanic before he went off to fight in Vietnam. They had one daughter together, Bobbie-Jean Cakanic.
Winona enjoyed modeling, singing, collecting Elvis memorabilia, dancing, chatting with everyone she came in contact with, giving to others, spending time with her daughter and two granddaughters and praying and encouraging people. Some of you might have referred to her as the church lady or the pink lady.
Winona is survived by daughter Bobbie Cakanic and her 2 grandchildren, Haylie Cakanic and Jazlynn Endlich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jepertinger, and her son, Steven John Cakanic Jr.
There is no visitation scheduled. Flowers, donations and condolences can be sent to Bobbie Cakanic, 1335 Oak St., West Bend WI 53095.