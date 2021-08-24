Wyatt Ethan Schwarz
Aug. 5, 2021 - Aug. 19, 2021
Wyatt Ethan Schwarz was an adorable little warrior who was born on August 5, 2021. Every moment we had with him was a gift from God. He was loved deeply by family and friends. Everyone who saw him was amazed by his full head of hair, some were a little jealous. Wyatt enjoyed hours of cuddling in his parents’ arms, scruffy kisses from dad and gentle ones from mom. He had a strong grip for someone so small. He liked to grasp fingers and anything in reach. As a result, he was soon wearing cute little mittens to keep him out of trouble. His parents and grandparents were able to gather around him for his baptism.
Wyatt is survived by his amazing parents Steven and Becky Schwarz, grandparents Dave & Jeannette Schwarz, Ron Ainsworth and Great-Grandpa Harold Emmer. As well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. Evan & Michelle Schwarz and their children. Nick & Jaclyn Heil, Jacob & Zabdi Ainsworth and their son. Lisa Ainsworth and Jen Ainsworth.
On August 19, 2021 he peacefully went from the loving arms of his parents to those of Jesus. He was welcomed into heaven by Grandma Nancy Ainsworth and his great-grandparents, Ed & JoAnn Schwarz, Tom & Gladys Ainsworth, Eric and Shirley Ecklund and Carolyn Emmer.
A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at church on Tuesday, August 24th from 3:00pm until 4:45pm.
Wyatt we love you, miss you and look forward to seeing you again for our next adventure!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
