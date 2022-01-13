Alphonse ‘Dan’ Dimmer, 67
Alphonse “Dan” Dimmer of Port Washington was called home to eternal life on Monday, January 3, 2022, with his family at his side. He was 67. Dan was born in Port Washington to Alphonse and Wilma (nee Rohde) Dimmer on July 2, 1954.
Dan was a graduate of Port Washington High School (Class of 1972). He was an entrepreneur; his career began with running the family farm and then founding/operating a masonry company, Advanced Restoration, Inc., and later an excavating company. Dan loved being outdoors working his land, gardening, spending time in his workshop working on equipment or fabricating metals. He also enjoyed Sunday cookouts, baking, sharing stories/memories, and spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved German Shepherd.
Dan was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Port Washington. He served for many years on the Church Board. Dan gave freely of his time, talents, and resources to beautify and maintain the church and school.
Dan was a great mentor and teacher who enjoyed helping others both learn and grow. His unwavering kindness and generosity have touched many lives.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Jennifer (Jonathan) Eippert, Joyce (Daniel) Murphy, Jordan (Kristin) Dimmer; grandchildren Nolan, Kendall, Katelyn, Claire, Weston, Kaden and Josephine; siblings Andrea (Ronald) Harmon, and Shelly (Gerry) Zvara; uncle Allen (Beverly) Rhode. Dan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dan was met at the gates of heaven by his parents; brothers Ronald Dimmer, Michael Dimmer; sisters Judith Lavrenz, and Elaine Rabuck.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. John XXIII Catholic Parish - St. Mary’s Church site (551 Johnson St. Port Washington, WI 53074) with Fr. Patrick Wendt presiding. The family will receive visitors at the church from 3:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Dan will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Belgium.
The Eernisee Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.