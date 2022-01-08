HARTFORD
Andrew "Andy" J. Schickert
Aug. 17, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2021
Andrew "Andy" J. Schickert, age 65, of Hartford passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.
Andrew was born August 17, 1956, in Milwaukee to George and Mary Jane (nee Stuettgen) Schickert. He was united in marriage to Sue Butz on April 30, 1988, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Andy owned and operated Riopelle Engineering for over 20 years and was a member at St. PeterÕs Catholic Church in Slinger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, woodworking, going up north to spend time with family and friends and he loved a Friday fish fry with a brandy and Coke.
Andy is survived by his loving wife, Sue; brothers, Bill (Toby), Jim (Cindi) and John (Lonna); siblings-in-law, Doug (Judy) Butz, Cathy (John) Ley, David Butz and John (special friend, Pam) Butz; and nieces and nephews, Whitney, Katelyn, Cassie, Zach, J.J. Sara, Ben, Stacy, and Erica. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian burial for Andy was held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with The Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church or Wilderness Veterans Memorial Flame Foundation (WVMFF PO Box 83, Presque Isle, WI 54557) are appreciated.