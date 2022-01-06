Betty H. Bertram, 99
Betty Helen Bertram of Grafton was born to eternal life on January 1, 2022. Betty lived a full life, just 18 days shy of 100 years. A lifelong Catholic, Betty was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton. She was a passionate reader at Mass for nearly forty years.
Betty was a fashionista, spreading glitter wherever she went. Always interested in the latest fashions, she often “reconstructed” her outfits (on her old Singer sewing machine) to stay on trend. Betty was an avid bridge player and belonged to many bridge clubs. She also enjoyed golf, playing well into her 90s.
Betty was born on January 19, 1922, and grew up in Knellsville, on the north side of Port Washington. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Lauters.
At just 5 years old, Betty began first grade at the Knellsville Public School. Betty loved the one-room schoolhouse where she attended with several of her cousins. After 2 1/2 years, she had to transfer to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Port Washington, which she attended through tenth grade. She then went to Port Washington High School for her junior and senior years, graduating at age 17 in 1939. Upon graduation, Betty attended beauty school in downtown Milwaukee. She started her first job at Francia Beauty Salon when she was 19.
While living in Milwaukee, Betty would take the Interurban train home to visit her family in Port Washington. In more recent years, she could often be found riding her bike along that same route between Grafton and Cedarburg with her friend, Betty O.
Betty met her future husband, Bob, at a dance when she was 20 years old. It was love at first sight for them both. They were married on June 29, 1944. Bob joined the Navy and, soon after their wedding, he was deployed to Hawaii for two years. They stayed close by writing letters to each other every day.
Soon after Bob returned from Hawaii, they set up their home on the corner of 17th Avenue and Falls Road in Grafton. Over the years they were blessed with nine children: Daniel (Tina, deceased 12/7/21) and William (Jill) of Fredonia, Jean Hill of Grafton, Michael (Sue) and Robb of Fredonia, Mary Ann (deceased 3/30/91), Sherry (Tom Isaacson) of Port Washington, Jeffry of Los Angeles, CA, and Lisa (Scott Ehaney) of Port Washington.
In 1972, the family moved to Pueblo West, Colorado, where Bob did excavating and Betty became a reporter for the Pueblo West News.
At age 55, Betty tried her hand at acting, playing the part of Mrs. Morehead in the play “The Women” put on by the University of Southern Colorado.
In 1990, empty-nesters Betty and Bob, became snowbirds; living in Arizona in the winter, and Jackson in the summer.
In 2000, Betty and Bob once again became full-time residents of Grafton.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert, daughter Mary Ann, grandchild Jake, great-grandchild Cheyanne, daughter-in-law Tina, and three siblings Chuck (Stella) Lauters, Carol (Marvin Noltze) and Donald (Eleanor) Lauters. She is survived by her 8 surviving children, 15 surviving grandchildren, 24 surviving great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, of whom Betty was so very proud. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 1619 Washington St., in Grafton. Visitation will be held at church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Mary Cemetery in Port Washington. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.