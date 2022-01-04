WEST BEND
Betty L. Strohmeyer
June 18, 1944 - Dec. 19, 2021
Betty Louise Strohmeyer (nee Christensen), age 77, passed away at The Waterford of West Bend on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was in the care of hospice from sudden health complications since December 13, 2021.
She was born June 18, 1944, in the Town of Port Washington to Roland and Laura (nee Paape) Christensen. She was married to Harold on October 7, 1961. Betty enjoyed spending quiet time with family, watching game shows, or keeping up with the news of the day on TV or in the paper, reading the Bible or a good book. Betty enjoyed decorating her house with many found treasures from garage sales and thrift stores and taking special care to display them. She planted many flowers and plants around her home in her earlier years, finding new and exciting varieties that were always brightly colored and fragrant. She enjoyed looking through binoculars out her window watching the farmers in their fields and all kinds of nature, such as birds, deer, squirrels and the like. Betty enjoyed an old-fashioned when eating out, or a beer with pizza, having a slice of strawberry cheesecake, roasting a few marshmallows over a stove flame, or some Oreo cookies with a glass of milk. Betty was a wonderful, deeply caring person that always worried about her friends, family, children and especially her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, James, Jennifer and Steve (Jenny); grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob; siblings Judith Gloede, Barbara (Erhardt) Jobs. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; daughter Deborah; parents; brother-in-law Henry Gloede, nephew Joseph Jobs.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at The Waterford of West Bend for all their wonderful care provided during her stay since 2019, the staff at Preceptor Home Health & Hospice, the staff at Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital of West Bend, Dr. Kaizad Machhi, LifeStar and West Bend FD Ambulance.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.