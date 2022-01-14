SLINGER
Betty M. Nickel
Jan. 1, 1929 - Jan. 9, 2022
Betty M. Nickel, 93, of Slinger, was called home to be with her Lord on January 9, 2022.
Betty was born on January 1, 1929, at home in the town of Lomira, the daughter of the late Alvin and Lydia (nee Heldt) Sterr. She was united in marriage to Melvin Nickel on September 3, 1950, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Knowles.
Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory include seven children, Carol (Dennis) Moehr, Laurie (Mark) Janke, Randy (Terri) Nickel, Nancy (Barry) Wolfe, Penny (Mark) Bamke, Bonnie (John) Scott, and Bruce (Darlene) Nickel. She was also a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter. She is further survived by a brother, David (Sandy) Sterr; a sister-in-law, Verona Sterr; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and Melvin, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Larry Nickel.
Funeral services for Betty were held at Zion Lutheran Church in Kohlsville and burial took place in the church cemetery.
Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church (6430 Hwy. D Allenton, WI 53002) are appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.