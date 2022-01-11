WEST BEND
Cathy Lynn Jansen
Sept. 30, 1947 - Jan. 2, 2022
Cathy Lynn Jansen (nee Fisher), age 74 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend after close care by her loving family.
Cathy was born on September 30, 1947, in West Bend to Richard and Elizabeth “Babe” Fisher (nee Winders). She was united in marriage to David Jansen on October 9, 1970, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
A lifelong Brewers and Packers fan, Cathy was a spirited armchair quarterback. She was also partial to lilacs, orange Fanta soda and Culver’s fish fry. She especially loved Necco wafer candies and Bob’s Sweet Stripes peppermints. Treats, in fact, were central to her job at Pick ‘n Save North, where she worked for 25 years and kept the candy shelves well-stocked.
Her favorite role, though, was being a grandmother to five grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their sporting events, listening to their concerts, and arriving with surprise treats. She loved witnessing their joy at special family events and wanted nothing more than for them to be happy.
“She saved my life a couple of times,” her grandson Keaton said. “After I fell into the oil hole she pulled me out. When I fell on some pebbles, she gave me Band-Aids. A lot.”
Those Cathy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, Dave; two children, Stacy (Eric) Beltmann and Jon (Glory) Jansen; grandchildren, Kael and Keaton Beltmann, and Noah, Kate, and Zachary Jansen; brother, William (Sue) Fisher; mother-in-law, Dorothy Jansen; brother-in-law, Deacon Mark (Jane) Jansen; and sister-in-law, Lori Jansen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Earl Jansen; her brother-in-law Greg Jansen; and her daughter, Valerie Jansen.
A celebration of life will be held in spring on the Jansen family farm. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Kathy Hospice and Paula Carlton at Aurora for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cathy’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.