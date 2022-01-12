WEST BEND
Conrad Raffay Schmidt
Aug. 7, 1998 - Jan. 8, 2022
Conrad Raffay Schmidt, age 23, of West Bend died January 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident. He was born August 7, 1998, to Dale and Jill Schmidt. Conrad was raised in West Bend and graduated from Slinger High School.
Conrad loved spending time with his family, especially Monday night dinners with his grandma and grandpa Raffay and cousins.
Conrad’s friends were very important to him, and he was their go-to guy. Together, they shared many interests. He enjoyed playing soccer, disc golfing, online gaming, target shooting, camping on the Wisconsin River, wake boarding, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, and just hanging out at Allen’s house.
Conrad was interested in learning how anything and everything worked. He was most comfortable sitting back, observing a crowd, and selectively providing his own witty commentary.
Conrad was employed at Weix Industries and was looking forward to achieving his journeyman status.
Conrad is survived by his parents, Dale and Jill (Raffay); his brother, RJ; his sister, Sarah (Mitchell) Erickson; his nephew, Tiago; and grandparents, Sandra and Ronald Raffay, Lynn and Wayne Peters. He is further survived by his godparents, Wendy Luengen and Scott Peters; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, his grandfather Kenneth Schmidt, uncle Dean Wolfe, and his beloved dog, Emily.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (4860 Arthur Road, Slinger) with Pastor Paul Mittermaier presiding. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Memorials are not necessary, but if desired can be made to the family to be donated at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.