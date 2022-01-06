Donald Bahringer, 92
On Sunday, January 2, 2022, Don passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.
On October 20, 1929, Donald was born in Milwaukee, the oldest of three boys, to Herman and Marcella Bahringer.
His family moved to Grafton in the later 1940s, where he attended and graduated from the old Grafton High School.
He enjoyed flying his Tripacer airplane in his younger years, flying his friends to visit various states.
He served in the National Guard for several years while working with the Milwaukee post office and American Furniture store, where he met Edith (Beck).
He married the love of his life on May 17, 1958, in Mayville. They shared 63 years of marriage.
As an outdoor electrician, he joined Outdoor Lighting Company in the ’70s, lighting the expressway and streets from Brown Deer to Oak Creek.
Don’s passion was technology. He was a self-taught Apple computer geek, first enjoying the new computers of the ’70s, continuing to learn about new advancements of computers, and gifting many of the latest technology devices to his family over the years.
In 1988, Don and Edith opened a small gift shop, Homespun Memories, in Cedarburg. They enjoyed running the business for 20 years.
In his retirement, Don loved family dinners. He practiced magic in the form of card tricks that greatly entertained his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife, Edith; children Mary Ellen (John) Ribecky, Judi (Mark) Goeden, Charles Bahringer, William Bahringer, Annie (Craig Bueschel) Bahringer; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, daughter Margaret (Mike) Jorgensen, and granddaughter Kathryn Ribecky.
No service will be held at this time.
Don’s family thanks the Harbor Club in Port Washington and Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek for the care and compassion they offered at the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated https://www.alz.org/wi.
Eernisse Funeral Home is serving the family.