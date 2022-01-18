Grand Junction, Colo.
Donald Wallace Ciriacks
April 23, 1953 - Dec. 28, 2021
Jesus took Donald Wallace Ciriacks, age 68, home to heaven on December 28, 2021. He passed peaceably at his home in Grand Junction, CO.
Donald was born on April 23, 1953, in West Bend to Arthur and Louise (Krause) Ciriacks. He became a child of God at his baptism on May 10, 1953. Donald graduated from West Bend West High School on June 9, 1971. Donald attended and graduated from Bethany Lutheran College and Mankato State University.
Donald became a licensed real estate salesperson in 1987. He also was a landlord and rental manager. He loved to read books. He enjoyed traveling and hiking and biking.
Donald is survived by his father, Arthur Ciriacks of West Bend; his sister, Darlene (Lee) Miller of Iron Ridge; and a brother, Richard (Diana) Ciriacks of West Bend.
VISITATION: Donald’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Hartwig officiating.
Donations to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School or Red Cross are appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donald’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.