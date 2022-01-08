HARTFORD
Donna Mae Lillian Hagen
Nov. 24, 1937 — Jan. 5, 2022
Donna Mae Lillian Hagen of Hartford passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 5, 2022.
Donna was born on November 24, 1937, in Hartford, to Bernice (nee Horst) and Raymond Berschneider. She was united in marriage on August 16, 1957, to Donald (Lefty) Hagen.
Donna was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church where she was a faithful servant of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, baptized on December 19, 1937, then later confirmed in April 1951. She was also a proud member of the mission society.
Donna is survived by her children: Sharon (Daniel Licht), Sandra (Randall) Abbott, and Brian Hagen. She was beloved grandmother to her grandchildren: Katrina (Matt) Lipman, Krista (Nathan) Rusch, Nicole (Michael) Peters, Courtney Hagen, Ryan (Danya) Abbott, Molly (Dan) Pacitti, Brandon Grudzinski, Kyle Bisek, Hailey and Alexander Hagen; and adoring great-grandmother of Finley, Emerson and Jude Lipman, Alana, Aubrey, and Nolan Rusch, Ava and Blake Peters, and Ryder, Alexis and River Rose Pacitti. She is survived by sisters-in-law Phyllis Ribbens, Gloria and Karen Hagen. Donna is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends, especially longtime special friend Lois Raddemann and her family.
Donna was a dedicated worker at JCPenney for over 20 years, also worked for Hammen Floor Coverings, Sears, and Banner Crafts store. She had a passion for volunteering at the Hartford Food pantry and WELS Bargain Center. Another hobby Donna enjoyed was sewing and creating quilts for others.
Donna dearly loved her family as they were very important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Raymond; husband, Donald, in 2012; daughter Pamela in 2016; son-in law Joseph Bisek in 2003; and her in-laws, Jacob and Loretta Hagen; along with other relatives.
A memorial service will be held for Donna at 6:00 p.m. January 12, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church (1025 Peace Lutheran Dr, Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation for the family to greet is from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow after the service. A private burial will take place January 13 at Pleasant Hill cemetery where she will be laid to rest and reunited with her husband, Lefty.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donna are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church, Peace Mission Society, or Hartford Food Pantry.
The Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.