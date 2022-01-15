WEST BEND
Doreen Schroeder
Oct. 17, 1948 — Jan. 9, 2022
On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Doreen Schroeder (Zanzig), loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 73.
Doreen was born on October 17, 1948, in Milwaukee to Howard and Marie Zanzig (Posler).
On April 22, 1967, she married Melvin Schroeder. Together they raised three sons, James, Scott, and Steven.
Doreen lived most of her life in Milwaukee before moving to West Bend with her family in 1990. Her heart and memories were always with Milwaukee and she would travel back to the city as often as she could to see friends and family and attend some polka dances.
She loved to reminisce about the “good old days” of the fifties and sixties and get nostalgic with family members and friends who remembered those times as well.
Doreen was a huge music lover, especially polka music and Elvis Presley. Her proudest achievements were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved and cared for deeply. She was a very charitable woman giving to many causes near to her heart.
She loved spending the years with her husband going up north, traveling to Las Vegas, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying life as much as she could living each day to its fullest. She will be missed and loved by many and never forgotten.
Doreen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; her parents, Howard and Marie; siblings Nancy and Sue.
She is survived by her three children James, Scott (Lynn) and Steven (Susie), as well as her brothers Howard and Butch. She is further survived by her grandchildren Darlene, Samantha, James Jr., Aryanna, Jules, Allison, Caitlyn, Mason and Logan.
Per Doreen’s wishes, no services will be held and memorials to either the Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) or The Washington County Humane Society in her name would be appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.