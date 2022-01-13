Forrest “Fordy” H. Hansen, 88
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Alone Ev. Church - Calvary Campus, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville, for Forrest “Fordy” H. Hansen, who passed into the Lord’s arms on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Burial will follow at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. Visitation will be at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Forrest was born in Rhinelander on June 6, 1933, the son of the late Thorvald and Louise (nee Priebe). He was one of seven children. He started driving truck as a youngster and grew into a successful heavy-duty mechanic who owned Track Truck and Equipment Company Inc. in Milwaukee. Fordy enjoyed yard work, woodworking and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved to be around his family. Fordy had a lot of one-liners which matched his great sense of humor.
Forrest is survived by his wife, Virginia “Jan” A. (nee Byington); his loving children, Lowell (Dawn Voigt) Hansen, Cheryl (the late Michael) Goelz and Janice (David) Stueck; grandchildren, Daniel (Maria) Stueck, Jonathan (Marisa) Stueck and Aaron Stueck; great-grandchildren, Helen, Milo, Elin, Lena, Millie and Hank; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fordy was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elaine (nee Hjort), 5 sisters, 1 brother, and an infant daughter.
