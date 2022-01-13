Frederick L. Stemmeler, 85
Frederick L. Stemmeler “Opa,” Thiensville, was called home to be with his loving wife Monika on December 19, at the age 85.
Frederick was born to Valli K. (Schnapp) and Gottfried Stemmeler in Milwaukee on September 28, 1936. Both of his parents were born in Cologne, Germany, and emigrated to Milwaukee in the 1920s.
Freddy is best known for his work at the family restaurants which spanned over 40 years and began in the early 1950s at Mequon Park and moved up the block in 1959 to Thiensville and Stemmeler’s White Coach Inn for the next 38 years. His hospitality, gift of always remembering your name, and ability to make you feel at home when visiting the restaurant, embodied the spirit of Gemutlichkeit that Stemmeler’s and the White Coach Inn was always known for.
Freddy was proud of his time served with the U.S Coast Guard. He was a lifelong member of the Rheinescher Verein Gruen Weiss Mardi Gras Society of Milwaukee, and a proud longtime member of the Mequon-Thiensville Lions Club.
He was an avid viewer of Wisconsin sports. His favorite pastime was watching his beloved Brewers, Packers and Bucks teams as well as any sports and activities involving his children and grandchildren. After retirement in 1997, Freddy cherished the time he and Monika got to spend with family and friends at Summit Lake. Like with the restaurant, your visits to Freddy & Monika’s were always filled with endless Gemutlichkeit and memories that will be with us forever.
Along with his beloved wife of over 62 years, Monika, Freddy was preceded in death by his father, Fritz; mother, Valli; father-in-law, Guido; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth. He is survived by three sons, Frederick Jr. (Laurie), Michael (Randy), Peter (Mirka) and grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Davey, Eric, Abigail, Christian, Miska, Joey; and great-grandchild Josephine (Josie) Davey.
Honoring Freddy’s request, a private family service will be held at Summit Lake. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone at Willowbrook Place Assisted Living in Thiensville. You truly made Opa feel at home and welcomed. We will forever be thankful.
Opa & Oma will be sadly missed. “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. Amen.”
