HARTFORD
Gene A. Marks
Gene A. Marks, “Geneo,” age 84, of Hartford, passed away in the comfort and love of his home and family, Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Gene was born March 6, 1937 in Milwaukee to Irene (nee Struck) and Arthur Marks. He graduated Elcho High School, class of 1954. He furthered his schooling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and at the University of Wisconsin-Stout which led him to his career at IBM for 25+ years as a field engineer.
Gene served our country in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years. He was dedicated to his faith and greatly involved within multiple churches he attended over the years. Gene was united in marriage to Maxine Sonnabend on September 30, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together and with family and friends they enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains and internationally. Gene also enjoyed watching volleyball, football, and playing golf. Family was Gene’s pride and joy as they were especially important to him, and he treasured his grandchildren dearly. His largerthan- life persona will forever be remembered and missed. Gene’s playful behavior found him and friends in silly situations, always having a good time no matter when or where. He appreciated life and those he shared it with even when ill, he still had a joke or smile to share to lift up those around him.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maxine; loving children, Christine Marks-Skow and Ronald (Geraldine) Marks; cherished grandchildren, Siera Skow and Daniel Marks; and dear nieces, Sandy Miller, Sue Moritz, Pam Jameson, Carol Sass, and Vicki Beres. He is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene; sister, Arlene (Howard) Miller; nephew, Roger Miller; parents-in-law, Ruth and Earl Sonnabend; and brothers-in-law, Ken and Don Sonnabend.
A Memorial Visitation will be held for family and friends Friday, January 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027. A private Memorial Service will be held for Gene’s immediate family.
Contributions in memory of Gene are sincerely appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church or to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 673-9500.