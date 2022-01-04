George F. Kopp, 84
George F. Kopp, age 84, of Naples, FL, passed away on December 25, 2021.
He was born in Thiensville to Harvey and Edna Kopp. He served in the U.S. Air Force at posts throughout the U.S. and Greenland and was honorably discharged after four years.
George founded Omni Credit Services in Brookfield.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers and attended the Indy 500 for almost 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; sister, Sandy Stelter; daughter, Kristy Drewry (Jim); son, Jim Kopp (Linda); and sister-in-law MaryAnn Kopp. He is also survived by grandchildren William, Emily, Ellen, Matthew, and John, and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael, nephew Jacob, and his brother-in-law and dear friend Bob Stelter.
A celebration of life will take place this summer.
Donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Clean Lakes Alliance.
The family would like to thank Venise Aldarjuste for her wonderful care of George.