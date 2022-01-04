WEST BEND
James Harold Horner
April 27, 1940 - Dec. 29, 2021
James Harold Horner, age 81, passed away at his home in West Bend on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born on April 27, 1940, in Racine to the late Ralph Sr. and Clara (Olszewski) Horner.
He was born and raised in Racine up to age of 16 before moving to St. Michaels. He attended St Catherine’s High School in Racine and his last two years at Kewaskum High School in Kewaskum.
He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1963 and was very proud of it.
He married Judith Linder on June 26, 1965, at St. Peter’s Church, Slinger, and resided in West Bend to raise their family. He was employed many years with Gehl Company and later at Luetke’s Manufacturing. He was a great provider to the family with taking up part-time jobs as well. He was a hard worker and one that rarely missed a day of work. James loved animals, hiking/walking, camping and traveling. He was a true lover of the outdoors. Jim and Judi were so fortunate to share so many memories together.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith (Linder); children Christine (Bradley) Beckman, Kathy (Scott) Guerndt and Paul (Evelyn) Horner; grandchildren and great- grandchildren; siblings Ralph Jr. (Mary Ann) Horner and Donna (Greg) Thorson. He is further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by both his parents and parents-in-law; sister Judy Tillmann and brother Dennis Horner.
A special thank-you to Aurora Health at Home Hospice care.
Funeral services will be at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 406 Jefferson St., West Bend, on Wednesday, January 5, with Father Nathan Reesman officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil to follow. Burial will be following day at 9:30 at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.