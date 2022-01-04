James J. Berousek, 95
James J. Berousek, 95, born Jan. 30, 1926, passed away Dec. 25, 2021. He was a proud World War II veteran, wonderful father and all-around good man, as well as an avid reader and bowler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; mother, Mary; sister, Josephine Striz; and son James L. He is survived by sons David (Janice) and Lonny Rutherford (Marilyn); grandchildren James, Lindy, Theresa (Mike) David (Danika), Robert (Annie); great-grandchildren Tim, Jack, Noah, Hudson; special friends Ruth Raab (Steve), John and Jane Lecher, and his many friends in Pine Ridge.
He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 190, serving as the Post Commander and the 5th District Sergeant of Arms. He served the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy Seabees. At Dad’s request, there will be a private service only at Lincoln Military Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
