James ‘Jimmy’ Justesen, 49
James “Jimmy” Justesen, 49, of Germantown passed away at his home on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the company of his brother and sisters. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alvira Justesen. He is survived by his brother, Mark (Sonja) Justesen of Cedarburg; and his 4 sisters, Jill (Fred) Neumann, Sue Justesen, Mary Beth Dallman of Hartford, and Amy (Dan) Meinholz of Oconomowoc. He will be greatly missed by his 11 nieces and nephews and 1 grand-niece. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jimmy was a graduate of Homestead High School and worked a variety of jobs, but enjoyed working at Walmart for 15-plus years. He was an avid fan of John Cena and everything WWE, especially Smackdown and RAW.
Jimmy’s love of sports came from his father. He enjoyed handing out programs at Germantown Friday night football games to all the spectators. He remained a loyal Packers fan until the retirement of Brett Favre.
He was a Special Olympian for 41 years. Jimmy was one of the first participants of the Germantown Special Olympics which later became Bi-County Special Olympics. He was also a member of the Ozaukee County Special Olympics. He participated in track and field, softball, volleyball, basketball, and his favorite sports - swimming, bowling, and golf.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, with visitation at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bi-County or Ozaukee County Special Olympics are appreciated.