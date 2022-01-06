James R. ‘Heds’ Hedrick Jr., 94
James R. “Heds” Hedrick Jr., age 64 years, of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2021, at his home.
Jim was born on July 24, 1957, in Milwaukee.
He graduated from Grafton High School in 1976. He then proudly served four years in the United States Army.
Jim was a bartender for over 30 years, and was also a representative of the Tavern League of Wisconsin for about 30 years. He served as Vice President of the TLW 4th District, and as Sergeant-at-Arms, Director, and VP of Ozaukee County (tavern league) Hospitality Association.
He was well known for his fun-loving nature, social acceptance of all, and his willingness to help those in need.
Jim was an avid fisherman, enjoyed softball, and was a fan of NASCAR.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Lucille “Lucy” Prucca; and siblings, Robb (Tracey) Hedrick, Darlene (Jay) Schmitz, and Larry (Sandy) Prucca. HE was proud uncle of Josh (Amanda), Ben, and Alex Hedrick, Jessica (Jake) Markelz, Justin Schmitz, Jamie (Kevin) Runkel, and Austin Hayburn; dear great-uncle to Jase, Jordy, Maddy, and Levi. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Prucca.
A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022, at the American Legion Rose-Harms Post #355, 1540 13th Avenue, Grafton. Visitation with the family is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The memorial service begins at 12:00 p.m. and will be followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mel’s Charities of Ozaukee County (MelsCharities.org).
