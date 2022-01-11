Janet Margaret Guyant
March 23, 1931 - Jan. 5, 2022
Janet Margaret Guyant, age 90, entered into eternal rest with her Savior on January 5, 2022.
Janet was born on March 23, 1931, in Milwaukee to Hilda and Raymond Kircher, Sr. She married John Edward Guyant on Oct. 11, 1952, and together they had 8 children, all who will miss her dearly: Linda (Glenn) Staehler, Vickie (Joseph) Brochu, Jean (Vinton) Harmon, David (Vicki) Guyant, Mary (Michael) Piontek, Jeff (Ranee) Guyant, Patty (Mark) Burmeister and Barbara Guyant.
Janet also has 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She was anticipating another great-grandchild this month.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John; as well as her mother and father, Hilda and Raymond Sr.; siblings: Dorothy, Rosemary, Mary Louise, and Raymond Jr.
Janet worked at B.C. Ziegler and Company in the ‘70s and then went on to co-own the Fashion Niche, a women’s clothing store in West Bend. She also worked for many years at the West Bend General clinic in the medical resource center and as a switchboard operator before finally retiring at the age of 76.
Janet’s world revolved around spending time with her family and her very close circle of wonderful friends. She loved bird watching, golfing, painting, quilting, reading, and traveling. She also had a strong faith in God and found comfort in her Bible studies and daily devotions.
Janet’s final wish was to have a sunny summer celebration for her family and friends to enjoy. Date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to macular degeneration research, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or a charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.