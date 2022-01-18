WEST BEND
John Andrew Turner
Aug. 2, 1950 - Jan. 11, 2022
John Andrew Turner, age 71 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022, at Zablocki VA Medical Center. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for more than four years. He was determined to do whatever necessary to beat cancer.
John was born on August 2, 1950 in West Bend to William and June Rose (Otten) Turner. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1968. John entered the United States Army in 1969 and served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1972.
John loved to be out on the water with his sailboat in his younger years on Lake Michigan. He enjoyed take-out dinners with his niece Jackie while he worked on beating cancer.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include brothers Gene (Kris) Turner and Scott Turner. He is further survived by brother-in-law Dan Mertzig; nieces and nephews, Jean Klahn, Jennifer Lenzendorf, Jackie Turner, Lance Mertzig, Christopher Mertzig, Bob Mertzig, Kathy Turner and Michael Turner; and aunt Helen Mertzig; as well as great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, William and June, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn; and sister-in-law Julie.
There will not be a visitation. Graveside service with military honors will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Newark Cemetery in the Town of Barton.
Special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Zablocki VA Medical Center as well Froedtert Medical College for their compassionate care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.