John Martin Rozenberger
August 21, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2022
John Martin Rozenberger, age 79, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Summit. He was born on August 21, 1942, to Martin and Armella (Winter) Rozenberger. John was raised on a farm in Slinger along with his siblings where they learned the value of hard work. John had a large passion for vintage cars that he shared with many lifelong friends. His love for restoring cars and building tractors was a never-ending pastime.
On August 16, 1969, he married the love of his life, Louise. Together they raised one daughter. John was a machinist/tool-and-die maker for the same company for over 40 years.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Louise (Barts); daughter, Mary (Ron) Schlegel; grandchildren, Jake Jochem and Samantha (Spencer) Schlegel; great-granddaughters Lilly and Addy; sister, Mary (Eugene) Harth; and brother Thomas (Jill) Rozenberger. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by both his parents and parents-in-law, brother Marty Rozenberger and other family and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, January 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil to follow with Father Richard Stoffel at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095)
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.