WEST BEND
John R. Ciriacks
June 1, 1989 - Dec. 14, 2021
Jesus took John R. Ciriacks, 32, of West Bend, home after his long battle with addiction on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He is now at peace with the Lord.
John was born on June 1, 1989, in West Bend, the son of Richard and Diana (nee Herriges) Ciriacks. He became a child of God at his baptism on June 6, 1989. John graduated from West Bend West High School in 2007. Following school, he did concrete construction, heavy warehouse work, and window cleaning. He took pride in his hard work and meticulousness. John enjoyed the physical aspects of his jobs, from lifting heavy bags at Kerry Ingredients, to shoveling concrete. When he wasn’t working, John enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness to build his physique. He had a great sense of humor. There was always a good laugh when John was around.
In November of 2012, he became a father to the amazing Milo. Spending time with Milo and being a good father was a priority to him. They would ride longboard, play video games, build Lego together, and go to the zoo and trampoline park. John and Milo also loved to rummage at Goodwill, finding many hidden treasures for themselves and others. His son, Milo, loved him very much. In Milo’s words: “My dad was nice, a good friend, a good dad, and handsome. He could teach you a lot, he had a good heart, and he should have lived, a long full life.”
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his son, Milo Wicklund; Milo’s mother, Jackelyn Wicklund; his parents, Richard and Diana Ciriacks; his sisters, Dana (Zeus) Rodriguez and Jaydee (John) Fellenz; a brother, Justin (Rebecca) Mahan-Strupp; his nieces and nephew, Benjamin, Eva, and Audrey; his paternal grandfather, Arthur Ciriacks; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Francis and Ione Herriges, and his paternal grandmother, Louise Ciriacks.
VISITATION: John’s family will greet relatives and friends at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Road in West Bend, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for John will follow the visitation on Saturday at church at 3:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a trust will be set up for John’s son, Milo, and donations are appreciated for the trust. Donations are also appreciated to Elevate in Jackson and the Exodus House in Kewaskum for drug recovery and treatment, and to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Building Fund.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.