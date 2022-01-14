Jonathan R. Becker
Sept. 26, 1972 - Jan. 8, 2022
Jonathan R. Becker, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2022.
He was born on September 26, 1972. He was raised in Allenton and attended Slinger High School, Class of 1990. He was married to the love of his life, Jennifer Lea Fitzwilliams, on November 10, 2017.
Jon was happiest when he was at home spending time with his family. He enjoyed days spent at Lake Lennwood, true crime TV and the TV show “Supernatural,” woodworking (his most recent project was a spice rack for Jenny), he also enjoyed drawing and he had a passion for reading, his favorite author was Stephen King and there was always a book or 2 within reach. Jon always dreamed of opening a chess park in West Bend. He loved his family and his dog Benny.
Jon is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Fitzwilliams) Becker, their sons Mason and James, and their dogger Benny, as well as stepdaughter Stephanie (Johnathan) Lovejoy and grandchildren Lucas and Lacee Lovejoy. He is further survived by his siblings Gail (Jeff) Sonnenberg, Jeff Becker (Jacqui), Jane (Jeff) Bernett, Susan Leiterman, and Mary Jo Sison (Matt); nieces and nephews Kristina (Butch) Winterfeldt, Megan Sonnenberg (Jeff) Jamie and Ryan Sonnenberg, Brent (Allison) Leiterman, Eric Leiterman and Aidan Sison; his parents-in-law JoAnne (Kenneth) Habeck, and brothers-in-law Sean (Kathy) Fitzwilliams, Ryan Fitzwilliams and Jason Habeck; nieces and nephews Amber & Brittany Fitzwilliams and Tommy & Amy Habeck. He is further survived by his great-nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jon was preceded in death in by his parents, Robert J. and Diane R. Becker, who welcomed him home.
Memorials are not necessary. In honor of Jon, please pick up and read a book.
A memorial service celebrating Jon’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.