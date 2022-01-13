TOWN OF AUBURN
Joyce E. Herriges
June 6, 1933 - Jan. 6, 2022
Joyce E. Herriges (nee Butt), age 88 years, of the Town of Auburn was called home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022, at Cedar Community Assisted Living in West Bend surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on June 6, 1933, in Cedarburg to Gerhard and Desta Butt (nee Boesch). Joyce graduated from Cedarburg High School. After graduation, her family moved to St. Michaels where they ran St. Michaels Tavern for 49 years. It was there Joyce met the love of her life, Donald Herriges. They were united in marriage on January 22, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church - Town of Scott after his return from the service. Joyce was a homemaker, raising five children and caring for two grandchildren. Later she was employed at Rosenheimer’s and BC Ziegler. After her mother’s death, Joyce and Don operated St. Michael’s Tavern until it was sold. Joyce shared countless hours at Shawano Lake making memories with family and friends and becoming a “professional” fisherwoman. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, baking and playing board games and cards, especially sheepshead and canasta.
Those Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, James (Mary Pierce), Gayla (Dale) Maas, Thomas (Lisa), Lynelle (Martin) Morse; seven grandchildren, Randy (Kim) Narbatovics, Melisa (Chris) Winkler, Matthew, Christopher (Melanie), Patrick (Amber) Pierce, Heather (Brad) Oelhafen, and Andy (Rachel) Maas; 16 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Jake Denlinger, Natalie Narbatovics, William and Wade Winkler, Asah and Cory Hoddel-Pierce, Porter and Ashton Pierce, Matthew and Zachary Oelhafen, James, Jayson, Joel, and Jakob Maas, and honorary great-grandchild, Sonny Duchow; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clemence (Edith), Jerry (Fran), Kathleen (William) Muldoon, Evelyn Marshall, and Andrew; plus many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Janine Alvarez; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerome (Rosalie), Joe (Ethel), Sylvester, Lucina Kolb, Frank (Ione), Albert (Sandra), Raymond (Arlene), Rita Speth, and Joyce Herriges.
A memorial service in remembrance of Joyce will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church - New Fane, N683 County Road S, Kewaskum, WI 53040.
Family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the “Memorial Fund” at St. John Lutheran Church, New Fane are appreciated.
