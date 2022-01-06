Judy Burhop, 78
Judy Burhop passed away on January 2, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on April 9, 1943, to the late Ernst H. and Hilda E. (nee Nehrbass) and raised in Cedarburg. She married Robert Burhop on May 30, 1964, and moved to Grafton in 1971 where they raised their 2 children.
Judy enjoyed taking trips that included years of camping with friends and family. Sitting around campfires, playing cards and enjoying time with her family were her most cherished times. She loved and adored her grandchildren; they were her world. Her motto was “Dessert First” and the answer to every question was Chocolate!
Judy was the beloved wife of Robert Burhop for 57 years; mother of her adored children: Brian (Renee) Burhop and Brenda (Randy) Knutson. She was loving Grandmother to grandchildren Brent (Danielle) Burhop, Breanne (Luke) Gahagan, Brendan (Kayla Mueller) Burhop, Kailey (Carter Jenatscheck) Knutson, Cade Knutson, and Kinzie Knutson; Great-Grandmother to her precious great-grandchildren Addison Repinski, Jennifer Burhop, Melanie Burhop and Ryder Burhop. She was dear sister of twin John (Jean) Diedrich and the late Rodger Diedrich; sister-in-law of Kathie (the late Arnold) Mezera and Sandra Burhop. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Hilda Diedrich, and parents-in-law, Carl and Arline Burhop. She is further survived by other loved family and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., with the Rev. Patrick Mulcahy officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons’s Research appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.