Karen A. Uhlig, 79
Karen A. Uhlig of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 12, 2022, at Aurora Hospital in Grafton. Karen was born in Milwaukee on December 18, 1942, was baptized on January 31, 1943, at Advent Lutheran Church. She is the daughter of William and Elda Holnagel.
Karen was a graduate of Cedarburg High School and began her career as a licensed practical nurse after graduation. It was on a blind date that Karen met and later married the love of her life, Richard Uhlig. Following their marriage, she became a devoted mother and avid homemaker. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on September 9, 2021.
Karen’s mark on this world was that she took care of all the little details incredibly well. No matter what she did - baking or cooking, cross stitching, running her household, volunteering at church, Cedarettes Homemakers Club or Golden Bulldogs - everything looked beautiful, ran smoothly and on time. That was a sure sign Karen had a hand in it for it to turn out perfect.
Karen had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always find Karen with a grandchild on her lap when they were young or giving advice as they got older. While her time with us was cut far too short, her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As the cornerstone of our family, she touched so many lives and we are all better people because of her.
Karen was passionate about her desire to serve the Lord. She was the longtime Financial Secretary at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She also served on several boards, a member of the Ruth Circle and church choir for many years dedicating so much of her free time to her church. It was at her church that Karen formed so many loving and lasting friendships that she so cherished.
Preceded in death by her parents, Karen is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Richard Uhlig; her brother Bill (Cathy) Holnagel and special friend Laurie Bell; she was a loving mother to her children Jennifer (Irv) Brandt, Rich (Cindy) Uhlig, Peter Uhlig, Heidi (Michael) Johnstone. She is further survived by her 5 grandchildren Allissa (Bryce) Goodman, Lindsey (Toryn) Abad, Elizabeth (Jared) Kison, Ben Brandt and Andrew Johnstone; proud GG to William, Declan and Finnigan Goodman and Annabeth Abad.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jackson. Interment will be at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.