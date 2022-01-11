Kathleen Ann ‘Kathy’ Brigham
April 2, 1944 - Jan. 7, 2022
Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Brigham (nee Plantico), age 77 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, surrounded by her family.
Kathy was born on April 2, 1944, in Two Rivers to Reuben and Winifred (nee Zoerb) Plantico. She was united in marriage to Thomas Brigham on June 18, 1966, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Kathleen was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her early career was as a substitute teacher in the Kewaskum School District and then later as a librarian and executive secretary at the University of Wisconsin Washington County.
Kathy enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, spending time at her family cottage on Clark Lake in Door County, and taking walks with her miniature poodle companions. She was an active member in the AAUW (American Association of University Women) as well as an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Those Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Thomas; children, Jeffrey Brigham and Jennifer (James) Dionne; grandchildren, Andrew and Ella Dionne, and Oliver Brigham; a sibling, Reuben (Jeri) Plantico; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Herbert) Heili; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Mary) Brigham; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by both her parents.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Two Rivers at a later date.
Kathy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood at your local blood bank or memorials can be directed to Kathy Hospice (Horizon) in West Bend.
Kathy’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kathy Hospice and Kraemer Cancer Care Center for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kathy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.