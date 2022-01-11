Kathleen Meyer Mueller, 94
“Dear God, thank you for letting us know grandma and love her. Please take care of her up in Heaven” - Lauren her great-granddaughter
Kathleen Meyer Mueller (Kate) of Mequon passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022, at the age of 94.
Kate was born in Milwaukee on April 5,1927.
She was raised well by George and Lucille Meyer.
Marrying Hap Mueller, they built a beautiful life together, with their 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Kate was preceded in death by Hap. She is survived by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Simply said, Mom was a blessing to all whose lives she touched. Thank you, Father of Heaven, for blessing us, with our mom and grandma. Loving memories until we see you again.
There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family. If you would like to make a donation in Kate’s memory for her love of animals, please send it to the Ozaukee campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.