Kay F. Chalifoux
Oct. 22, 1952 - Jan. 11, 2022
Kay F. Chalifoux (nee Wichtoski) passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Froedtert of West Bend. She was born on October 22, 1952, to Walter and Marion (nee Bogenschild) Wichtoski.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert; 5 siblings, Mary Ellen Blohm, Rose Ann (Tom) Martin, James (Holly) Wichtoski, Helen (George Schwartz), Susan (Ed) Vanderventer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marion Wichtoski.
Kay was a very talented and funny person, artistic, and musical. She brought laughter to almost any situation, and was a friend to all animals. Kay attended Brown Deer Elementary School, and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1970. She could not attend graduation ceremonies as she was involved in a severe car accident just days before graduation. She made the best of a tragic situation, and many who knew her would not have known the extent of the damages. She went to work for Cutler-Hammer in 1973, where she met her future husband, Robert. Kay went on to work at Leeson Electric as an assembler for 10 years, leaving in 1986.
Kay’s passion for animals was always part of her life - horses, birds, skunks, raccoons, cats and dogs and everything else in between were to be found everywhere.
Kay was always about making people laugh. She did not want a sad funeral, but a celebration of life party which will be held at a near future date.
Any memorials should please be directed to the Washington County Humane Society.
Kay’s wishes were to celebrate her life, not mourn the loss.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.