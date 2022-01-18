Keith W. Michalak, 52
Mr. Keith Michalak of the Town of Grafton passed away unexpectedly in the early-morning hours of Monday, January 10, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 52 years old.
Keith was born in Milwaukee on December 14, 1969, son of Dennis Michalak and Kathleen (nee Sarson) Michalak. He grew up in Oak Creek until moving to Rhinelander in 1984. Keith attended Rhinelander High School, where he played hockey and baseball, graduating with the class of 1988. After high school, he returned to the Milwaukee area to work as a benefits consultant.
Keith was very active in the Grafton area, where he helped coach youth hockey and youth baseball. He could often be found cheering on his children at their events. Keith enjoyed mentoring local students while he was active in Junior Achievement. He also enjoyed playing golf, softball, and pond hockey.
He is survived by his two children, Kendal and Luke of the Town of Grafton; his mother Kathleen Sarson of Rhinelander; his half-brother, John Michalak, and half-sister, Christine Michalak; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis.
Funeral services for Keith will be celebrated on Saturday, January 22, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Visitation will start at 1 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m. The visitation will continue after the service from 2:30-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.